The United States Marine Corps is a mobile force and can respond to situations with lightning fast speed. 4th Marine Regiment trains with the Utility Task Vehicle to take full advantage of the vehicles capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 03:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525508
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-JG123-033
|Filename:
|DOD_104380306
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Familiarize Themselves with Utility Task Vehicles, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
