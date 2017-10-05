(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Familiarize Themselves with Utility Task Vehicles

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The United States Marine Corps is a mobile force and can respond to situations with lightning fast speed. 4th Marine Regiment trains with the Utility Task Vehicle to take full advantage of the vehicles capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 03:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525508
    VIRIN: 170511-M-JG123-033
    Filename: DOD_104380306
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Familiarize Themselves with Utility Task Vehicles, by Sgt Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    18th Wing
    All-Terrain
    4th Marine Regiment
    Marines
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    MCIPAC
    4 Wheel
    AFN Pacific
    UTV
    Off Road
    Utility Task Vehicle

