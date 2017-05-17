(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AACS USAFE Band Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOTSWANA

    05.17.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Short clip of USAFE Band playing music for children at the Katchikau School in Chobe district of Botswana in support of African Air Chiefs Symposium 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525503
    VIRIN: 170517-F-JA715-564
    Filename: DOD_104380232
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: BW
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACS USAFE Band Social Media, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    school
    kids
    USAFE
    Botswana
    Air
    Chiefs
    Symposium
    17
    African
    children
    music
    band
    bob marley
    jammin
    AACS
    2017
    Archiquette

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT