Short clip of USAFE Band playing music for children at the Katchikau School in Chobe district of Botswana in support of African Air Chiefs Symposium 2017.
05.17.2017
05.18.2017
B-Roll
|Location:
BW
This work, AACS USAFE Band Social Media, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
