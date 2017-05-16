(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medevac Training Maple Resolve 17

    AB, CANADA

    05.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Medevac crews from Charlie Company 1/169 Aviation conduct training during Maple Resolve 17.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.18.2017
    Location: AB, CA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medevac Training Maple Resolve 17, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Guard

