Medevac crews from Charlie Company 1/169 Aviation conduct training during Maple Resolve 17.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2017 00:02
|Location:
|AB, CA
This work, Medevac Training Maple Resolve 17, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
