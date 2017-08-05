U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines and Sailors exchange knowledge on applying non-lethal detainee techniques during Balikatan 2017 aboard BRP Tarlac (LD 601), South China Sea, Philippines, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525490
|VIRIN:
|170508-M-PY134-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104378629
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines, Philippine Marines and Sailors Practice Non-lethal Controlling Holds (B-Roll), by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT