    Officials Brief House Panel on Fiscal 2018 Military Personnel Posture

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Lt. Gen. Mark A. Brikalis, Marine Corps deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Vice Adm. Robert Burke, chief of naval personnel; Lt. Gen. Gina M. Grosso, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; and Lt. Gen. James C. McConville, Army deputy chief of staff G-1, testify on their services' military personnel posture for fiscal year 2018 at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's military personnel subcommittee, May 17, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 19:42
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officials Brief House Panel on Fiscal 2018 Military Personnel Posture, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Briefings and Speeches
    DoD News
