Lt. Gen. Mark A. Brikalis, Marine Corps deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Vice Adm. Robert Burke, chief of naval personnel; Lt. Gen. Gina M. Grosso, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; and Lt. Gen. James C. McConville, Army deputy chief of staff G-1, testify on their services' military personnel posture for fiscal year 2018 at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's military personnel subcommittee, May 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 19:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525478
|Filename:
|DOD_104378293
|Length:
|01:16:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Officials Brief House Panel on Fiscal 2018 Military Personnel Posture, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
