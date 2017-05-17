Officials Brief House Panel on Fiscal 2018 Military Personnel Posture

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525478" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Gen. Mark A. Brikalis, Marine Corps deputy commandant for manpower and reserve affairs; Vice Adm. Robert Burke, chief of naval personnel; Lt. Gen. Gina M. Grosso, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services; and Lt. Gen. James C. McConville, Army deputy chief of staff G-1, testify on their services' military personnel posture for fiscal year 2018 at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee's military personnel subcommittee, May 17, 2017.