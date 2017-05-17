(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Drone

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    B-roll package of RQ7B "Shadow" drone training with Detachment 1 Company D 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion at Maple Resolve '17 at Camp Wainwright. Maple Resolve is the capstone exersise for Canadian Army forces on the road to high readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525474
    VIRIN: 170517-A-UI657-001
    Filename: DOD_104378226
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Drone
    326th MPAD
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi

