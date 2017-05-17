B-roll package of RQ7B "Shadow" drone training with Detachment 1 Company D 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion at Maple Resolve '17 at Camp Wainwright. Maple Resolve is the capstone exersise for Canadian Army forces on the road to high readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525474
|VIRIN:
|170517-A-UI657-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104378226
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Drone, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
