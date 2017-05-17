(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Officials Testify at Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Space

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Air Force Secretary Heather A. Wilson; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein; Gen. John W. Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command; and Lt. Gen. Samuel A. Greaves, commander of Air Force Space Command's Space and Missile Systems Center, testify on military space organization, policy and programs at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on strategic forces, May 17, 2017.

