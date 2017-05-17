Air Force Secretary Heather A. Wilson; Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein; Gen. John W. Raymond, commander of Air Force Space Command; and Lt. Gen. Samuel A. Greaves, commander of Air Force Space Command's Space and Missile Systems Center, testify on military space organization, policy and programs at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee's subcommittee on strategic forces, May 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 18:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|01:24:25
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Officials Testify at Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Space, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
