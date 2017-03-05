The Marine Corps Made history by shooting the F-35B's gun pod in flight for the first time on May 15th, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525455
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-TB374-000
|Filename:
|DOD_104377865
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The F-35B Shoots In The Air For The First Time, by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
