Charlie Company 1/169 Aviation conducts medevac training during Exercise Maple Resolve 2016. Exercise Maple Resolve is an annual collective training event and is the Canadian Army's largest and most complex training event of the year. Nearly 5000 troops are participating in this training event, of those approximately 4000 are Canadian and 1000 are American.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 16:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525451
|VIRIN:
|170516-A-JH149-521
|Filename:
|DOD_104377822
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|AB, CA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maple Resolve 2017 Med Evac, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
