Maple Resolve 2017 Med Evac

Charlie Company 1/169 Aviation conducts medevac training during Exercise Maple Resolve 2016. Exercise Maple Resolve is an annual collective training event and is the Canadian Army's largest and most complex training event of the year. Nearly 5000 troops are participating in this training event, of those approximately 4000 are Canadian and 1000 are American.