    Maple Resolve 2017 Med Evac

    AB, CANADA

    05.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Conrad 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Charlie Company 1/169 Aviation conducts medevac training during Exercise Maple Resolve 2016. Exercise Maple Resolve is an annual collective training event and is the Canadian Army's largest and most complex training event of the year. Nearly 5000 troops are participating in this training event, of those approximately 4000 are Canadian and 1000 are American.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 16:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525451
    VIRIN: 170516-A-JH149-521
    Filename: DOD_104377822
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: AB, CA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maple Resolve 2017 Med Evac, by SGT Samuel Conrad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army National Guard

