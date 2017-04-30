A compilation video of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's exercises and training events during its Western Pacific 16-2 deployment. The 11th MEU completed their deployment to the U.S. Pacific and Central commands' area of operations in May.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 15:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525436
|VIRIN:
|170430-M-KJ317-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104377216
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Western Pacific 16-2 Deployment Compilation, by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
