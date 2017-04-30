(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Western Pacific 16-2 Deployment Compilation

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A compilation video of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit's exercises and training events during its Western Pacific 16-2 deployment. The 11th MEU completed their deployment to the U.S. Pacific and Central commands' area of operations in May.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 15:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525436
    VIRIN: 170430-M-KJ317-001
    Filename: DOD_104377216
    Length: 00:06:55
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Western Pacific 16-2 Deployment Compilation, by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    MEU
    Pacific
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    4th Marines
    Central
    1st Battalion
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    Combat Logistics Battalion 11
    CLB-11
    VMM-163
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4
    16-2
    WestPac 16-2

