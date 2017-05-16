(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170516-Kids Demo Day

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Madison Ratley 

    460th Space Wing

    Kids receive demonstration from Security Forces and OSI during Police Week.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525429
    VIRIN: 170516-F-GG973-311
    Filename: DOD_104376783
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170516-Kids Demo Day, by SrA Madison Ratley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Buckley Air Force Base
    Police Week

