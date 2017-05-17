President Donald J. Trump delivers the commencement address as the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Class of 2017 graduates at the academy's campus in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 13:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525428
|Filename:
|DOD_104376728
|Length:
|00:28:53
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|37
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trump Speaks at 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Academy Graduation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
