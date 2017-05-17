(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump Speaks at 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Academy Graduation

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    President Donald J. Trump delivers the commencement address as the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Class of 2017 graduates at the academy's campus in New London, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 13:53
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump Speaks at 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Academy Graduation, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Coast Guard
    DoD News
