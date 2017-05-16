BRoll of various squadrons from the 41st and 61st AS from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas redeploying from the Horn of Africa.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525426
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-SC126-036
|Filename:
|DOD_104376702
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st and 61st AS Redeploys from the Horn of Africa, by SSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
