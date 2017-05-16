(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    41st and 61st AS Redeploys from the Horn of Africa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    19th Airlift Wing

    BRoll of various squadrons from the 41st and 61st AS from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas redeploying from the Horn of Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525426
    VIRIN: 170516-F-SC126-036
    Filename: DOD_104376702
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st and 61st AS Redeploys from the Horn of Africa, by SSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    AirForce
    C-130J
    AMC
    USAF
    Army
    LittleRock
    TotalForce
    AMC_unrivaled
    TogetherWeDeliver
    RapidGlobalMobility
    MobilityPartnerships
    CombatAirlift

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT