    Forging Partnerships; 11th MEU conducts TSC in Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    04.21.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a military-to-military exchange with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force at Taurama Barracks and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, as part of a theater security cooperation activity, April 15-18, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525419
    VIRIN: 170421-M-GM943-001
    Filename: DOD_104376479
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Partnerships; 11th MEU conducts TSC in Papua New Guinea, by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    U.
    Papua New Guinea
    Papua New Guinea Defense Force

