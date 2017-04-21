U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a military-to-military exchange with the Papua New Guinea Defense Force at Taurama Barracks and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, as part of a theater security cooperation activity, April 15-18, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525419
|VIRIN:
|170421-M-GM943-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104376479
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|PORT MORESBY, PG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forging Partnerships; 11th MEU conducts TSC in Papua New Guinea, by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT