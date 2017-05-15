Major Gen. John K. Love, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Division, presents a Chesty Puller award to Marines during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 15, 2017. The Marines earned the award due to their impressive conduct in combat, garrison and in the field of innovation throughout the calendar year of 2016. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 12:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525415
|VIRIN:
|170515-M-UF827-492
|Filename:
|DOD_104376412
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/6 receives Chesty Puller Award, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
