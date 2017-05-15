2/6 receives Chesty Puller Award

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Major Gen. John K. Love, the commanding general of 2nd Marine Division, presents a Chesty Puller award to Marines during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 15, 2017. The Marines earned the award due to their impressive conduct in combat, garrison and in the field of innovation throughout the calendar year of 2016. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.