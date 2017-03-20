(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines, Omani Soldiers begin Exercise Sea Soldier 17

    OMAN

    03.20.2017

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and hosted by the Royal Army of Oman, the annual, two-weeklong bilateral exercise aims to enhance communication and coordination between U.S. and Omani forces, build mutual warfighting capability, and support long-term regional cooperation.The training includes: military operations on urban terrain (MOUT), building clearing, checkpoint operations, command and control procedures, counter-IED training, live-fire ranges, squad to company tactics, mortar ranges, and a culminating final exercise, which will be a combined Omani-U.S. raid. U.S. units participating in Sea Soldier are the 11th MEU’s Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines; Combat Logistics Battalion 11; the MEU’s Command Element; and USS Somerset. The Marines and Sailors debarked from the USS Somerset, Feb. 15, to prepare for Exercise Sea Soldier.

