11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines, Omani Soldiers begin Exercise Sea Soldier 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525399" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and hosted by the Royal Army of Oman, the annual, two-weeklong bilateral exercise aims to enhance communication and coordination between U.S. and Omani forces, build mutual warfighting capability, and support long-term regional cooperation.The training includes: military operations on urban terrain (MOUT), building clearing, checkpoint operations, command and control procedures, counter-IED training, live-fire ranges, squad to company tactics, mortar ranges, and a culminating final exercise, which will be a combined Omani-U.S. raid. U.S. units participating in Sea Soldier are the 11th MEU’s Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines; Combat Logistics Battalion 11; the MEU’s Command Element; and USS Somerset. The Marines and Sailors debarked from the USS Somerset, Feb. 15, to prepare for Exercise Sea Soldier.