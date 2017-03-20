11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines, Omani Soldiers begin Exercise Sea Soldier 17

Led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and hosted by the Royal Army of Oman, the annual, two-weeklong bilateral exercise aims to enhance communication and coordination between U.S. and Omani forces, build mutual warfighting capability, and support long-term regional cooperation.The training includes: military operations on urban terrain (MOUT), building clearing, checkpoint operations, command and control procedures, counter-IED training, live-fire ranges, squad to company tactics, mortar ranges, and a culminating final exercise, which will be a combined Omani-U.S. raid. U.S. units participating in Sea Soldier are the 11th MEU’s Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines; Combat Logistics Battalion 11; the MEU’s Command Element; and USS Somerset. The Marines and Sailors debarked from the USS Somerset, Feb. 15, to prepare for Exercise Sea Soldier.
03.20.2017
05.17.2017
