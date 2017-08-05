(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chaplain Exchange Fort Aguinaldo during Balikatan (B-Roll)

    PHILIPPINES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Hendricks, force chaplain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, meets with Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Tirso Dolina, chief chaplain, during a subject matter expert exchange during Balikatan 2017 at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 12:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525398
    VIRIN: 170508-N-IM663-0001
    Filename: DOD_104376332
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Exchange Fort Aguinaldo during Balikatan (B-Roll), by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    chaplain
    Balikatan
    BK17

    • LEAVE A COMMENT