U.S. Navy Capt. Mark Hendricks, force chaplain, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, meets with Armed Forces of the Philippines Brig. Gen. Tirso Dolina, chief chaplain, during a subject matter expert exchange during Balikatan 2017 at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 8, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)
|05.08.2017
|05.17.2017 12:40
|B-Roll
|525398
|170508-N-IM663-0001
|DOD_104376332
|00:00:56
|PH
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, Chaplain Exchange Fort Aguinaldo during Balikatan (B-Roll), by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
