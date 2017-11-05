(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Conduct International Exercise: Burmese Chase

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company conduct training exercises with several partner nations in order to increase proficiency at combat-related operations and build partner-nation capacity during a three-week training exercise known as Burmese Chase.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525393
    VIRIN: 170511-M-ZQ305-252
    Filename: DOD_104376309
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Conduct International Exercise: Burmese Chase, by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mortars
    France
    jtac
    Anglico
    Norway
    Marines
    Training
    LAR
    Britain
    artillary
    call for fire
    light armored reconnaissance
    Brigade Nord
    British Royal Commando

