(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of State Tillerson Camera Spray with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, at the State Department. (Camera spray.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525376
    Filename: DOD_104375629
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Secretary of State
    Ramtane Lamamra
    Rex Tillerson
    Algerian Foreign Minister

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT