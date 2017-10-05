U-S Army Africa facilitates a series of combined military exercises that bring together partner nations to conduct joint Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDRETE) with medical personnel from various African countries and the U-S.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525372
|VIRIN:
|170510-F-EU975-222
|Filename:
|DOD_104375493
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TD
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MEDRETE (without slate), by TSgt Jeffrey StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
