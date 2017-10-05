(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MEDRETE (without slate)

    CHAD

    05.10.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey StSauveur 

    AFN United Kingdom

    U-S Army Africa facilitates a series of combined military exercises that bring together partner nations to conduct joint Medical Readiness Training Exercise (MEDRETE) with medical personnel from various African countries and the U-S.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDRETE (without slate), by TSgt Jeffrey StSauveur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #ARMEDCOM
    #MEDRETE
    #USAR
    #ArmyReserve
    #AfricanHorizons
    #SoldierCitizen

