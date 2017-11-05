Combat Camera marines of Camp Lejeune, N.C., gather on May 11, 2017 to remember Cpl. Sara Medina and LCpl. Jacob Hug. Cpl. Medina and LCpl. Hug, combat camera, gave their lives during a humanitarian mission in Nepal two years ago.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 11:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525364
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-XR131-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104375449
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, Cpl. Medina and LCpl. Hug Camp Lejeune Memorial Run 2017, by LCpl Bethanie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
