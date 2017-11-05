(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cpl. Medina and LCpl. Hug Camp Lejeune Memorial Run 2017

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bethanie Ryan 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    Combat Camera marines of Camp Lejeune, N.C., gather on May 11, 2017 to remember Cpl. Sara Medina and LCpl. Jacob Hug. Cpl. Medina and LCpl. Hug, combat camera, gave their lives during a humanitarian mission in Nepal two years ago.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Medina and LCpl. Hug Camp Lejeune Memorial Run 2017, by LCpl Bethanie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Combat Camera
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Follow Me
    Sara Medina
    Jacob Hug

