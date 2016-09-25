(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Family Day Awards

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    107th Attack Wing

    107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, NY, holds yearly family day awards ceremony during September 2016 drill. Airmen receive awards and Community College of the Air Force degrees during this ceremony in front of the entire wing formation. The event is a day set aside to promote family involvement by allowing members to invite their families to experience the unit formation and have a cookout and activities afterwards.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2016
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525360
    VIRIN: 160925-Z-IC909-1001
    Filename: DOD_104375139
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Day Awards, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    family day
    niagara falls
    107 ATKW

    • LEAVE A COMMENT