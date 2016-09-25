video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, NY, holds yearly family day awards ceremony during September 2016 drill. Airmen receive awards and Community College of the Air Force degrees during this ceremony in front of the entire wing formation. The event is a day set aside to promote family involvement by allowing members to invite their families to experience the unit formation and have a cookout and activities afterwards.