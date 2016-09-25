107th Attack Wing, Niagara Falls, NY, holds yearly family day awards ceremony during September 2016 drill. Airmen receive awards and Community College of the Air Force degrees during this ceremony in front of the entire wing formation. The event is a day set aside to promote family involvement by allowing members to invite their families to experience the unit formation and have a cookout and activities afterwards.
This work, Family Day Awards, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
