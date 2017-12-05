(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescue swimmer puts on lifejacket

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8

    AST2 Graham McGinnis, from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, demonstrates putting on his lifejacket. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lora Ratliff

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 09:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525350
    VIRIN: 170516-G-PJ203-1001
    Filename: DOD_104374997
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescue swimmer puts on lifejacket, by PO3 Lora Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    new orleans
    rescue swimmer
    air station
    national safe boating week
    lifejacket

