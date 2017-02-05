Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, developed their marksmanship skills May 1-5, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Marine recruits spend two weeks learning and applying marksmanship fundamentals, longer than any other branch of service in the United States, to carry on the tradition of every Marine a rifleman. Both companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525344
|VIRIN:
|170502-M-MF691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104374967
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine recruits learn shooting fundamentals on Parris Island, by LCpl Maximiliano Bavastro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT