Marine recruits learn shooting fundamentals on Parris Island

Recruits of Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, developed their marksmanship skills May 1-5, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Marine recruits spend two weeks learning and applying marksmanship fundamentals, longer than any other branch of service in the United States, to carry on the tradition of every Marine a rifleman. Both companies are scheduled to graduate June 9, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)