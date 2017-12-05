The Strong Europe Tank Challenge-Team France

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition.