    The Strong Europe Tank Challenge-Team France

    BY, GERMANY

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sarah Tate 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525339
    VIRIN: 160512-A-TA463-001
    Filename: DOD_104374806
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Strong Europe Tank Challenge-Team France, by Sarah Tate, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    France
    U.S. Army Europe
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    USAREUR
    TankChallenge
    SETC
    Strong Europe Tank Challenge
    7th Army Training Command

