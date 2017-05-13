2017 Wings Over Pittsburgh was a culminating event event that included static and flight displays from the Pennsylvania National Guard, 911th Airlift Wing and several well known civilian pilots. A jump was conducted by the West Virginia Army National Guard, 2-19th Special Forces Group.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525335
|VIRIN:
|170513-A-JG911-837
|Filename:
|DOD_104374802
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
This work, 2017 Wings Over Pittsburgh, by SPC James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
