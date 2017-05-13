(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Wings Over Pittsburgh

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2017

    Video by Spc. James Garvin 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2017 Wings Over Pittsburgh was a culminating event event that included static and flight displays from the Pennsylvania National Guard, 911th Airlift Wing and several well known civilian pilots. A jump was conducted by the West Virginia Army National Guard, 2-19th Special Forces Group.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525335
    VIRIN: 170513-A-JG911-837
    Filename: DOD_104374802
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Wings Over Pittsburgh, by SPC James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2017 Wings Over Pittsburgh

