Nürnberg, Germany -- 2nd battalion, 12th infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Division conducted a rapid deployment exercise the week of May 17 to Grafenwoehr training area, Germany. During the exercise, the battalion will conduct live fire exercises and battalion level training improving readiness.
This is a BROLL PKG of their arrival and departure from Nürenburg airport to Grafenwoehr training area. This PKG includes BROLL and interviews.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 08:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525332
|VIRIN:
|170516-A-VH689-949
|Filename:
|DOD_104374799
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2-12 IN Conducts Rapid Deployment Exercise to Europe, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
