2-12 IN Conducts Rapid Deployment Exercise to Europe

Nürnberg, Germany -- 2nd battalion, 12th infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Division conducted a rapid deployment exercise the week of May 17 to Grafenwoehr training area, Germany. During the exercise, the battalion will conduct live fire exercises and battalion level training improving readiness.



This is a BROLL PKG of their arrival and departure from Nürenburg airport to Grafenwoehr training area. This PKG includes BROLL and interviews.