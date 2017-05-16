(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-12 IN Conducts Rapid Deployment Exercise to Europe

    GERMANY

    05.16.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Nürnberg, Germany -- 2nd battalion, 12th infantry regiment, 4th Infantry Division conducted a rapid deployment exercise the week of May 17 to Grafenwoehr training area, Germany. During the exercise, the battalion will conduct live fire exercises and battalion level training improving readiness.

    This is a BROLL PKG of their arrival and departure from Nürenburg airport to Grafenwoehr training area. This PKG includes BROLL and interviews.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525332
    VIRIN: 170516-A-VH689-949
    Filename: DOD_104374799
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: DE
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-12 IN Conducts Rapid Deployment Exercise to Europe, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    16th Sustainment Brigade
    Grafenwoehr
    Fort Carson
    2-12 IN
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    deployment
    21st TSC
    rapid
    EDRE
    Air Force Mobility Command

