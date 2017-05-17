(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170517-A-ZW691-001

    CARTAGENA, SPAIN

    05.17.2017

    Video by Sgt. Raul Pacheco 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    VIRIN: 170517-A-ZW691-001
    SLUG: Phoenix Express 2017 Closing Ceremony
    RUNTIME: 02:20:00
    PRODUCER: SGT. Raul Pacheco
    LOCATION: Escuela de Infantería de Marina General Albacete Fuster
    Cartagena, Spain.
    AFFILIATE: AFN Naples
    CONTACT: DSN 314 629-6906, raul.pacheco1.mil@mail.mil

    LEAD: Phoenix Express, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and
    facilitated by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet
    (CNE-CNA/C6F), is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase
    maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and
    operational capabilities in order to enhance efforts to promote safety
    and security in the Mediterranean Sea.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525329
    Filename: DOD_104374790
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: CARTAGENA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170517-A-ZW691-001, by SGT Raul Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #phoenixexpress

