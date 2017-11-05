Philippine and U.S. service members provide aid during a civil military assistance from the sea in support of a simulated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario in support of Balikatan 2017 in Batan, Batanes, May 11, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 06:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525312
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-PY134-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104374692
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Philippine, U.S. service members provide CMAS during HADR scenario at Balikatan, by CPT Benjamin Barr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
