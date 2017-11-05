(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Philippine, U.S. service members provide CMAS during HADR scenario at Balikatan

    BATAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Capt. Benjamin Barr 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. service members provide aid during a civil military assistance from the sea in support of a simulated humanitarian assistance and disaster relief scenario in support of Balikatan 2017 in Batan, Batanes, May 11, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525312
    VIRIN: 170511-M-PY134-1001
    Filename: DOD_104374692
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: BATAN, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. service members provide CMAS during HADR scenario at Balikatan, by CPT Benjamin Barr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Balikatan

