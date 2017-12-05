U.S. Airmen, 374th Airlift Squadron, exchange airlift techniques with Philippine Air Force, 222nd Airlift Squadron, to use in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions in support of Balikatan 2017 at Cebu May 12, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 04:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525308
|VIRIN:
|170512-N-IM663-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104374499
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CEBU, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Subject Matter Expert Exchange Airlift in Cebu, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
