Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson visited the littoral combat ship, USS Coronado (LCS 4), for an all hands call to thank them for their participation during the International Maritime Review, or IMR. The IMR was hosted by Republic of Singapore Navy, or RSN, in celebration of its golden jubilee.
The IMR coincides with this year’s International Maritime Defense Exhibition, or IMDEX. IMDEX is a biennial event hosted by the Republic of Singapore and is one of the largest maritime exhibitions in the Asia Pacific and features a trade show and a series of multilateral exchanges.
This work, CNO Visits LCS 4, by PO1 Anthony R. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
