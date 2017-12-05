(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Philippine, U.S. service members pass out HADR kits during Balikatan

    GAMU, PHILIPPINES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members came together to provide disaster relief equipment to five regions of Northern Luzon as a part of Balikatan 2017 in the town of Gamu, Isabela, May 12, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)

    Soundbites from:
    Maj Larry Grandorff
    Lead Trainer, U.S. Army

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.17.2017 00:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. service members pass out HADR kits during Balikatan, by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan
    Shoulder to Shoulder

