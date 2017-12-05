U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members came together to provide disaster relief equipment to five regions of Northern Luzon as a part of Balikatan 2017 in the town of Gamu, Isabela, May 12, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)
Soundbites from:
Maj Larry Grandorff
Lead Trainer, U.S. Army
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2017 00:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525283
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-YO514-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104373928
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GAMU, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Philippine, U.S. service members pass out HADR kits during Balikatan, by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT