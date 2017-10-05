(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Non-Governmental Organizations Help Beyond the Horizon

    BELIZE

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Non-Governmental Organizations and military personnel provide medical assistance to the people of San Ignacio, Belize, during Beyond the Horizon 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-Governmental Organizations Help Beyond the Horizon, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

