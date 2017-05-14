Colonel John Simma and Command Sgt. Maj. Angel Rivera visit and recognize deployed mothers at the medical readiness training event held at San Ignacio, Belize, May 14.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 23:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525279
|VIRIN:
|170514-Z-JA114-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104373882
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|SAN IGNACIO, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mothers Day: Deployed in Belize, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT