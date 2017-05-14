(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mothers Day: Deployed in Belize

    SAN IGNACIO, BELIZE

    05.14.2017

    Video by Sgt. Ariel Solomon 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Colonel John Simma and Command Sgt. Maj. Angel Rivera visit and recognize deployed mothers at the medical readiness training event held at San Ignacio, Belize, May 14.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mothers Day: Deployed in Belize, by SGT Ariel Solomon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    wyoming
    belize
    humanitarian
    gifts
    national guard
    Mothers day
    san ignacio

