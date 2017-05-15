Philippine, U.S. service members demonstrate CMA-S during Balikatan (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525274" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Philippines and U.S. service members practice civil military assistance from the sea during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training in support of Balikatan 2017 near Cassagura, Issabella, May 15, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)



Comments from Press Conference from:

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla

Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil Military Operations, Armed Forces of the Philippines

Brig. Gen. John Jansen

Commanding General, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade