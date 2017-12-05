Philippine and U.S. service members came together to provide disaster relief equipment to five regions of Northern Luzon as a part of Balikatan 2017 in the town of Gamu, Isabela, May 12, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Mason)
This work, Philippine, U.S. service members pass out HADR kits during Balikatan (B-Roll), by SSgt Michael Mason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
