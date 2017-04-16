VP Arrival

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice President Mike Pence took his first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region. Airman First Class Jourdan Barrons Reports from Osan Air Base.



After his visit of Korea and Japan the Vice President is expected to travel to Indonesia, Australia and Hawaii.