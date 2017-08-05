Members of the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program repaired a twenty thousand dollar satellite circuit board. it's repairs like these the stack up over time saving the Air Force a lot of time and money. So far, AFREP is on track to saving over one million dollars by the end of 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 18:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525269
|VIRIN:
|170508-F-YU621-109
|Filename:
|DOD_104373440
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
This work, AFREP Repairs $20,000 Circuit Board, by A1C Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
