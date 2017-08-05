(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFREP Repairs $20,000 Circuit Board

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trevor Gordnier 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Air Force Repair Enhancement Program repaired a twenty thousand dollar satellite circuit board. it's repairs like these the stack up over time saving the Air Force a lot of time and money. So far, AFREP is on track to saving over one million dollars by the end of 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 18:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFREP Repairs $20,000 Circuit Board, by A1C Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Repairs
    Technology
    Saving Money
    AFREP

