    New Air Force Secretary Takes Office

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis administered the oath of office to secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson at the Pentagon. Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein also delivered remarks. 

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 17:25
    Category: Briefings
    briefings and speeches
    dod news
    latest videos

