Defense Secretary Jim Mattis administered the oath of office to secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson at the Pentagon. Wilson and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein also delivered remarks.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 17:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|525262
|Filename:
|DOD_104373319
|Length:
|00:20:05
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|79
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Air Force Secretary Takes Office, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
