    Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Vietnam War

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Video by Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A part of the Camp Pendleton 75th Anniversary series that highlights Camp Pendleton's involvement in Marine Corps History. During the Vietnam War, Camp Pendleton hosted "Silver Lance," an exercise that brought together more than 20,000 Sailors, 25,000 Marines and 60 ships to train in every facet of Naval and amphibious warfare. #CampPen75

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 18:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525261
    VIRIN: 170515-M-JH334-001
    Filename: DOD_104373291
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Vietnam War, by Cpl Emmanuel Necoechea, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Vietnam War
    Vietnam
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    75th anniversary
    CampPen75
    Silver Lance

