Camp Pendleton's 75th Anniversary: Vietnam War

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/525261" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A part of the Camp Pendleton 75th Anniversary series that highlights Camp Pendleton's involvement in Marine Corps History. During the Vietnam War, Camp Pendleton hosted "Silver Lance," an exercise that brought together more than 20,000 Sailors, 25,000 Marines and 60 ships to train in every facet of Naval and amphibious warfare. #CampPen75