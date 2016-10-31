(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. William Schneider Receives the Silver Star for gallantry during WWII

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Powell 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center

    Major William "Joe" Schneider was presented the Silver Star, Nov. 1, 2016, for gallantry in action during a bombing raid on February 23, 1945.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2016
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525259
    VIRIN: 161031-F-CK424-001
    Filename: DOD_104373220
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. William Schneider Receives the Silver Star for gallantry during WWII, by TSgt Jamie Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    B-25
    WWII
    Air Force
    Silver Star
    Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT