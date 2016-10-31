Major William "Joe" Schneider was presented the Silver Star, Nov. 1, 2016, for gallantry in action during a bombing raid on February 23, 1945.
This work, Maj. William Schneider Receives the Silver Star for gallantry during WWII, by TSgt Jamie Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
