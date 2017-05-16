Approximately 600 Soldiers from the Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry, have arrived in Germany to conduct routine Army training, as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.
The exercise tests US Army Europe and subordinate units on their ability to receive, transport, feed, and train Units as they arrive in theater.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525241
|VIRIN:
|170516-A-FR339-082
|Filename:
|DOD_104372800
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4th Infantry Division Soldiers showcase rapid deployment skills., by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT