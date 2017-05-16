4th Infantry Division Soldiers showcase rapid deployment skills.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 600 Soldiers from the Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry, have arrived in Germany to conduct routine Army training, as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.



The exercise tests US Army Europe and subordinate units on their ability to receive, transport, feed, and train Units as they arrive in theater.