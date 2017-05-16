(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers showcase rapid deployment skills.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    05.16.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Approximately 600 Soldiers from the Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry, have arrived in Germany to conduct routine Army training, as part of the US Army’s Deployment Readiness program.

    The exercise tests US Army Europe and subordinate units on their ability to receive, transport, feed, and train Units as they arrive in theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525241
    VIRIN: 170516-A-FR339-082
    Filename: DOD_104372800
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Soldiers showcase rapid deployment skills., by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT