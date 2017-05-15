(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Nordic Tank Challenge – Day One

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLSTEBRO, DENMARK

    05.15.2017

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment are taking part in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, a competition of 6 NATO Allies, to see which tank teams are the most proficient. 1-66 is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.

    Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner

    Interview with First Lieutenant Elisha Gueli, Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 17:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525238
    VIRIN: 170515-A-KQ181-506
    Filename: DOD_104372770
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: HOLSTEBRO, DK 
    Hometown: WINDSOR, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge – Day One, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    4ID
    Tanks
    Abrams
    Interoperability
    Fort Carson
    Denmark
    3BCT
    Tankers
    Training
    USAREUR
    1-66
    OAR
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    #StrongEurope
    #U.S.ArmyEurope
    Nordic Tank Challenge
    Holstebro
    66th AR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT