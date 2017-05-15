Soldiers from Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment are taking part in the 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge, a competition of 6 NATO Allies, to see which tank teams are the most proficient. 1-66 is deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner
Interview with First Lieutenant Elisha Gueli, Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment
This work, 2017 Nordic Tank Challenge – Day One, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
