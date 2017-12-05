Detachment 842 at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) held a commissioning ceremony with SAF/IG Lt. Gen. Anthony J. Rock as the guest speaker.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 16:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525234
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-QH368-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104372595
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAF/IG Commissions Future Air Force Leaders at UTSA, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT