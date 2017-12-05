(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SAF/IG Commissions Future Air Force Leaders at UTSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Detachment 842 at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) held a commissioning ceremony with SAF/IG Lt. Gen. Anthony J. Rock as the guest speaker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 16:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525234
    VIRIN: 170512-F-QH368-001
    Filename: DOD_104372595
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAF/IG Commissions Future Air Force Leaders at UTSA, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Inspector General
    Commissioning Ceremony
    University of Texas at San Antonio
    SAF
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Air University
    AU
    JBSA
    UTSA
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Office of the Secretary of the Air Force
    SAF/IG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT