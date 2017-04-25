Promotional video for the Evening Parades held at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525228
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-UT447-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104372574
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington Evening Parade Promotional Video, by Cpl Christopher Varnell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT