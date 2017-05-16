Cpl Annika Moody introduces Marine Corps Recruiting's newest commercial in their "Battles Won" campaign.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 14:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|525213
|VIRIN:
|170516-M-JM651-048
|Filename:
|DOD_104372385
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, May 16, 2017, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT