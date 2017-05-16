Crewmembers aboard and MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter medevac an ailing crewmember suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard a 90-foot fishing boat, approximately 50-miles off the coast of Atlantic City New Jersey, May 16, 2017.
Video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|525195
|VIRIN:
|170516-G-G0105-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104372142
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|34
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 50-miles off Atlantic City, N.J., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
