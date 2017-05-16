(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 50-miles off Atlantic City, N.J.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Crewmembers aboard and MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter medevac an ailing crewmember suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard a 90-foot fishing boat, approximately 50-miles off the coast of Atlantic City New Jersey, May 16, 2017.

    Video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 525195
    VIRIN: 170516-G-G0105-0001
    Filename: DOD_104372142
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 50-miles off Atlantic City, N.J., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medevac
    Atlantic City
    Coast Guard

