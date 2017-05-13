(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tactical Synergy

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Cole 

    Joint Public Affairs Support Element

    Jordanian, Italian and U.S. special operation forces participated in training events during joint exercise Eager Lion 2017 in Amman, Jordan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2017
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 525181
    VIRIN: 170513-N-YU482-001
    Filename: DOD_104371897
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Synergy, by PO1 Matthew Cole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    Jordan
    Amman
    AFSOC
    Special Forces
    Puma
    Fast Roping
    Eager Lion
    KASOTC
    EagerLion17

