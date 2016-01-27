Meat Ordering

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The API program is a VCSAF-sponsored program and a top priority to capture innovative ideas from the field. The purpose of the video series is part of our strategic messaging to HAF/SAF leadership and the field to show successes with the program and encourage participation. This production will comprise of video four through eight in this series. The desired outcome is to motivate airmen to develop and submit ideas that can be leveraged to create efficiencies.