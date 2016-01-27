(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meat Ordering

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2016

    Video by Terrence Young 

    3d Combat Camera Squadron

    The API program is a VCSAF-sponsored program and a top priority to capture innovative ideas from the field. The purpose of the video series is part of our strategic messaging to HAF/SAF leadership and the field to show successes with the program and encourage participation. This production will comprise of video four through eight in this series. The desired outcome is to motivate airmen to develop and submit ideas that can be leveraged to create efficiencies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2016
    Date Posted: 05.16.2017 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 525170
    VIRIN: 160127-F-F3224-0001
    Filename: DOD_104371304
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meat Ordering, by Terrence Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT