The API program is a VCSAF-sponsored program and a top priority to capture innovative ideas from the field. The purpose of the video series is part of our strategic messaging to HAF/SAF leadership and the field to show successes with the program and encourage participation. This production will comprise of video four through eight in this series. The desired outcome is to motivate airmen to develop and submit ideas that can be leveraged to create efficiencies.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2017 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|525170
|VIRIN:
|160127-F-F3224-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104371304
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meat Ordering, by Terrence Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
