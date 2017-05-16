Philippine and U.S service members worked alongside volunteer personnel to demonstrate disaster response and medical capabilities during a simulated mass casualty response in support of Balikatan 2017 on Calayan Island, May 16, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Katelynn Moeller)
Interview:
Capt. Rob McQueen
Charlie Company, 448th Civil Affairs Battalion
U.S. Army
QUESTIONS:
1. Can you tell me about what was going on today?
2. How do you think everyone did today?
3. How has it been working with the Armed Forces Philippines?
4. Why are bilateral exercises like Balikatan 2017 so important and why should we continue them in the future?
5. Can you go into a bit more detail about exactly what was going on during the humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise that was just conducted?
05.16.2017
05.16.2017
|Interviews
|525169
|170516-F-MI374-1002
|DOD_104371294
|00:01:53
PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, AFP, U.S. Soldiers Provide Aid During Simulated Mass Casualty Training (Interview), by SrA Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AFP, U.S. Soldiers provide aid during simulated mass casualty training
