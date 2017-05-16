AFP, U.S. Soldiers Provide Aid During Simulated Mass Casualty Training (Interview)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine and U.S service members worked alongside volunteer personnel to demonstrate disaster response and medical capabilities during a simulated mass casualty response in support of Balikatan 2017 on Calayan Island, May 16, 2017. By training together the Philippine and U.S. military build upon shared tactics, techniques, and procedures that enhance readiness and response capabilities to emerging threats. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Katelynn Moeller)

VIRIN: 170516-F-MI374-1002

Interview:

Capt. Rob McQueen

Charlie Company, 448th Civil Affairs Battalion

U.S. Army

QUESTIONS:

1. Can you tell me about what was going on today?

2. How do you think everyone did today?

3. How has it been working with the Armed Forces Philippines?

4. Why are bilateral exercises like Balikatan 2017 so important and why should we continue them in the future?

5. Can you go into a bit more detail about exactly what was going on during the humanitarian aid and disaster relief exercise that was just conducted?